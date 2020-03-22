Coronavirus Update: Second Death from COVID-19; AZ Confirmed Cases Now at 152

click to enlarge
Arizona health authorities are reporting a second death from COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that is spreading across the United States and other countries.
The victim was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions, according to a press release. The first victim was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions.
The state reports 152 confirmed cases of COVID-19, though the scarcity of tests means that many people with symptoms have not been able to be tested; the state lab has done only 408 tests, although private labs are also testing. Of the 408 cases tested by the state, 282 have been ruled out and 39 have been confirmed, with 87 tests pending. Full state numbers here.
Pima County has 17 confirmed cases, a jump of five from yesterday's tally of 12. Maricopa County has 81 confirmed cases, Pinal County has 16 confirmed cases, Coconino County has 14 confirmed cases and Navajo County has 13 confirmed cases. The remainder of the counties except Mohave, La Paz, Gila and Greenlee have confirmed cases in the single digits.
Restaurants have been limited to take-out and delivery services in counties where the virus has appeared. Here's a partial list of Tucson-area restaurants offering take-out and delivery services.
Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered schools closed through April 20. He has also ordered bars, gyms and theaters to be closed in any county with confirmed COVID-19 cases, halted all elective surgery to keep hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients and called up the National Guard to assist in grocery stores as Arizonans clear the shelves.
As hospitals brace for an upcoming flood of COVID-19 patients, Ducey announced yesterday that the state had tapped 25 percent of its reserve supply from the Strategic National Stockpile, a national stockpile of medical equipment managed by the Department of Health and Human Services. Ducey said he had asked for additional equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile.
“Arizona is working to keep our health professionals safe,” said Ducey in a prepared statement. “This shipment from the Strategic National Stockpile includes thousands of masks, face shields, surgical gowns, gloves and more—and we are working to get these supplies where they are needed as soon as possible. My sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, first responders and everyone working to protect public health and safety during this outbreak.”
The state has received 60,900 N95 masks, 244,000 surgical face masks, 26,208 face shields, 22,200 surgical gowns, 102 coveralls and nearly 90,000 sets of gloves.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure, and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. However, some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic. Practices to avoid infection include social distancing (of at least six feet), washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips and not touching your face. COVID-19 can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel and plastic surfaces up to three days.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.