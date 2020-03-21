The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Saturday, March 21, 2020

News

First COVID-19 Death in Arizona

Posted By on Sat, Mar 21, 2020 at 8:45 AM

The first death due to COVID-19 in Arizona has been reported by an Arizona State Health Department press release. The deceased is a Maricopa County man in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

According to the AZDHS press release:

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) have confirmed the first death due to COVID-19 in Arizona. The individual was a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions. MCDPH is in the process of notifying close contacts of this person and will be asking them to monitor for symptoms.

“We express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends grieving their loved one during this difficult time,” said Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS Director. “COVID-19 is a serious disease that can be fatal in anyone, especially our elderly population and people with underlying health conditions. We expect to see more cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, and there could be more deaths. It is imperative that everyone takes precautions to protect you and your family from this disease.”


As of yesterday's Arizona Department of Health Services report, eight people in Pima County have tested tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 63 people have tested positive, 101 cases are still pending and 211 have been ruled out. Statewide numbers updated here.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure, and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. However, some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic. Practices to avoid infection include social distancing (of at least six feet), washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips and not touching your face. COVID-19 can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel and plastic surfaces up to three days. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.

For more information, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov

