12 Cases of COVID-19 in Pima County, 104 in State

Pima County now has 12 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website. The total number of cases in the county has increased by four from Friday, March 20.
Testing confirmed 15 new cases in Maricopa County, putting their totals at 49 confirmed. Statewide, testing has confirmed 104 cases.
One person in Arizona has died after contracting COVID-19.
These are confirmed cases but health officials say there are far more undetected cases in the community because many people can pass the virus while asymptotic, so they are urging people to stay home and limit their trips to necessary errands.
Restaurants have been limited to take-out and delivery services. Here's a partial list of Tucson-area restaurants offering take-out and delivery services.
Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered schools closed through April 20. He has also ordered bars, gyms and theaters to be closed in any county with confirmed COVID-19 cases.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure, and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. However, some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic. Practices to avoid infection include social distancing (of at least six feet), washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips and not touching your face. COVID-19 can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel and plastic surfaces up to three days.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.