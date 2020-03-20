The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, March 20, 2020

Cinema

You Can't See a Movie at The Loft Cinema, But the Loft Is Bringing Movies Into Your Home

Posted By on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 3:10 PM

click to enlarge JEFF GARDNER
  • Jeff Gardner
If you’re already getting bored sitting around the house and you miss the temporarily closed Loft Cinema, then you’re in luck. Tucson’s arthouse cinema just announced the launch of a new streaming service.

Now you can watch independent, hard-to-find films from the comfort of your couch.
The new service is the result of a collaboration between The Loft and several independent film distributors, including Oscilloscope Films, Kino Lorber Films and Film Movement.

The virtual experience begins Friday, March 20, with the release of four new films: “Bacurau,” an action thriller from Brazil starring Udo Kier and Sonia Braga; the Polish drama, “Corpus Christi,” a 2020 Academy Award nominee for Best International Film; “Saint Frances,” an acclaimed American comedy/drama; and a new restoration of the popular 1976 Brazilian comedy, “Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands,” starring Sonia Braga.

Opening next Friday are “The Wild Goose Lake,” a twisty Chinese noir, and a new restoration of the 1976 Italian classic “L’innocente,” the final film from legendary filmmaker Luchino Visconte.

The Loft will virtually release four new films each week. To get a ticket, head over to loftcinema.org. A $12 e-ticket will grant access to watch the film online at your convenience during a window of time specified by each distributor.

Revenue from each e-ticket sold will be split between The Loft and its distributor partners. The Loft’s proceeds will go directly to employees and essential operational costs during the nonprofit theater’s closure.

The Loft is also working on launching viewing parties, staff favorites with filmed intros and live Q&As in the future.

