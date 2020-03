click to enlarge Courtesy photo





• Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink (520-882-5550): Curb side takeout only, wine bottles half-off menu price

• Rocco's Pizza (520-321-1860): Take out and delivery





• Rosati’s Pizza (520-531-1100): Take out and delivery



• Saffron Indian Bistro (520-742-9100): Take out and delivery



• Shish Kebab House (520-745-5308): Take out; delivery via website orders





• Tap & Bottle (North: 520-268-8725; Downtown: 520-344-8999): App ordering and roadside pickup available. Delivery coming soon.





• Tamarind (520-797-7799): Take out (10 percent off!)



• Taqueria El Pueblito (520-339-9336): Take out and delivery

• Tucson Tamale (Colonia Verde location 520-298-8404; Cottonwood Plaza location 520-403-1888): Take out and delivery





As fear of the spreading COVID-19 virus pushes local governments to restrict service to take-out and delivery and more people limit their travel, local restaurants are getting hammered. has compiled a list of local restaurants that are still open, and how you can enjoy their food. If you are a restaurant owner, please let us know if you want to be included on this list at tucsoneditor@tucsonlocalmedia.com If you know of any changes to this list, please let us know so we can update it accordingly. We're all in this together!