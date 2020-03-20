The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Community Info | more categories»

Friday, March 20, 2020

Education / News

Gov. Ducey Announces School Closure Will Extend Through April 10

Posted By on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 3:29 PM

click to enlarge Gov. Doug Ducey: "Our goal is to get kids safely back in the classroom as soon as possible while providing parents and educators certainty so they can plan and make decisions."
  • Gov. Doug Ducey: "Our goal is to get kids safely back in the classroom as soon as possible while providing parents and educators certainty so they can plan and make decisions."
Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman have announced that school closures will continue through at least April 10.

The press release from Ducey's office:

Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman today announced a two-week extension of school closures through Friday, April 10, 2020. Going forward, Governor Ducey and Superintendent Hoffman will continue to provide updates and guidance about the need for continued school closures beyond that date.

View Governor Ducey and Superintendent Hoffman’s open letter to Arizona families, educators, school leaders, and education community members HERE.

“Our goal is to get kids safely back in the classroom as soon as possible while providing parents and educators certainty so they can plan and make decisions,” said Governor Ducey. “I’m grateful to Superintendent Hoffman for her continued partnership and leadership. We are unified in our efforts to address COVID-19, and will continue to keep parents and educators informed.”

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of all Arizonans, especially our kids,” said Superintendent Hoffman. “Our office continues to work closely with school administrators and partners to provide parents, families, and schools resources and flexibility to mitigate the impact of school closure. This will continue to be our top priority.”

Additional information about meals for kids, childcare, special education considerations, learning resources for families and educators and more can be found at azed.gov.

In their letter, Governor Ducey and Superintendent Hoffman requested that schools continue to adhere to the following measures:

School administrators should make every effort to provide continued education learning opportunities through online resources or materials that can be sent home.

School administrators should work with the Arizona Department of Education to provide breakfast and lunch services for Arizona students.

As demand rises on healthcare professionals and first responders, schools should consider expanding child care programs currently available to ensure minimal disruption to these critical jobs as a result of the school closure.

When school resumes, school administrators should develop and implement precautions to ensure schools are a safe learning environment, including social distancing measures, regular intervals for administrators to wash and sanitize their hands, and guidance on how to properly and frequently sanitize election equipment and common surfaces.

More information about COVID-19 can be found at azhealth.gov/COVID19.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
WineDown with Wildlife at the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum

WineDown with Wildlife at the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum @ Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

Sat., March 21, 6-9:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Canceled: Sahba Home and Patio Show

Featuring more than 300 exhibitors come and see what is new in home improvement trends, remodeling and… More

@ Tucson Convention Center March 6-April 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 260 S. Church Ave.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Most Southern AZ Cannabis Dispensaries Remain Open, But With Some Changes (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Pandemic Expert James Galloway: "It’s Critically Important That We Maintain Our Healthcare Workers" (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Pima County Constables: No Evictions During COVID-19 Outbreak (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. UPDATE: Two More Cases for Pima County, Totaling Seven (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Casino del Sol Shuts Down Through April 13, Desert Diamond Casino Closes Until Futher Notice (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation