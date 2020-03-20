COVID-19 Hits Pima County Parks and Recreation

COVID-19 forces changes to County Parks and Recreation programming





PIMA COUNTY, March 20, 2020 – With an abundance of caution, and in accordance with federal, state and local guidelines, Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation is canceling nearly all Department-organized events and activities at all of its sites due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





However, NRPR-operated natural resource parks, urban parks and river parks, and associated facilities are expected to remain open for general public use by individuals and families in the community. Specific facilities may require adjustments in normal operating hours. Staff encourages all users of NRPR sites to practice social distancing and avoid assembling into larger groups to the extent possible.





It should be noted that activities and events operated at NRPR-managed facilities by contracted entities may or may not be canceled by that entity. Many of these activities and events are canceling based on current guidance. Should activity participants have questions, they are encouraged to contact the activity or event promoter directly.





Specifically, these guidelines will impact upcoming activities at the following sites:





Non-essential programs at all of the Community Centers are canceled. The County is modifying its congregate meals program so it can continue modified meal service at Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center (ETFWCC), Ajo Community Center (ACC) and Picture Rocks Community Center (PRCC). That service modification will consist of transitioning from a “sit-down” meal program at all three centers to a “drive-thru” program at ETFWCC and PRCC, and a “drive-thru/home delivery” model at ACC.









Weekly Canoa Country Markets at Historic Canoa Ranch as well as the Antique and Vintage Fair set for March 21 have been canceled. The ranch gates will remain open daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., giving the public access to Canoa Lake and the historic Anza Trail; however, the historic site with the buildings and exhibits are closed to the public. In addition, until further notice, the Historic Canoa Ranch tours, Anza tours and Gardens of Canoa tours are suspended as are the bird walks and all environmental education programs at Canoa.

These guidelines will continue until further notice. Read County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry’s memo here



