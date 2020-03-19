The Fourth Avenue Street Fair Goes Virtual

click to enlarge
After it was canceled amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair has a second life online. The Virtual Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair
lists the hundreds of would-be vendors in an online map, so visitors can peruse the stalls and check out the sellers' respective websites.
The site even allows visitors to organize the fair by categories, such as Fourth Ave. businesses, glassworks, sculpture, wood and more. The virtual map starts at with vendors who planned to set up shop near University Boulevard. and decreases toward Eighth St.
The site was created by coManage.
Visit tfair.org
for more