Thursday, March 19, 2020

The Fourth Avenue Street Fair Goes Virtual

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge DANIEL MATLICK
  • Daniel Matlick
After it was canceled amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair has a second life online. The Virtual Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair lists the hundreds of would-be vendors in an online map, so visitors can peruse the stalls and check out the sellers' respective websites.

The site even allows visitors to organize the fair by categories, such as Fourth Ave. businesses, glassworks, sculpture, wood and more. The virtual map starts at with vendors who planned to set up shop near University Boulevard. and decreases toward Eighth St.

The site was created by coManage. 

Visit tfair.org for more

