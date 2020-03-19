The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Southern AZ Coronavirus Roundup: County, Towns Close Bars, Dine-In Restaurant Service; Cannabis Dispensaries Remain Open, Fourth Ave Street Fair Goes Virtual; and More

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 5:01 PM

Your Southern Arizona Coronavirus Roundup:

Pima County and the towns of Marana and Oro Valley have joined Tucson in limiting restaurants to drive-up and take-out service and closing bars, theaters, gyms and the like.

• Southern Arizona cannabis dispensaries remain open, but with some changes.

• Pandemic expert James Galloway says in an interview that the federal government screwed up the coronavirus response and "it's critically important that we maintain our healthcare workers."

• You can still shop the canceled Fourth Avenue Street Fair online.

As of today, Arizona Department of Health Services report, seven people in Pima County have tested tested positive for COVID-19. In Arizona, a total of 44 people have tested positive. Among state tests, 130 cases are still pending and 175 have been ruled out. Private labs are also conducting tests that add to the total number of cases. Statewide numbers updated here.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure, and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. However, some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic. Practices to avoid infection include social distancing (of at least six feet), washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips and not touching your face. COVID-19 can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel and plastic surfaces up to three days. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, call your healthcare provider for medical advice. For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More by Jim Nintzel

