Marana Closes Bars, Gyms and Similar Businesses, Limits Restaurants To Take-Out and Delivery

To further protect the safety of our residents, businesses, faith-based groups and non-profit organizations, Mayor Ed Honea has issued an amendment to the Town of Marana Mayoral Proclamation of Emergency which will order all bars, gyms, and places of public gathering to close, and will prohibit all restaurants from being open for on-site consumption. The amendment also encourages the use of restaurant delivery service, curbside-service, or drive-through service, and to use other appropriate precautions so as to mitigate the potential transmission of COVID-19. This amendment serves to aggressively assist in flattening the curve of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and keeping our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.
