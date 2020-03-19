The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Chow / News

Marana Closes Bars, Gyms and Similar Businesses, Limits Restaurants To Take-Out and Delivery

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge Marana Mayor Ed Honea - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Marana Mayor Ed Honea
Amending the emergency proclamation issued by Mayor Ed Honea yesterday, the Town of Marana announced Thursday afternoon all bars, gyms and places of public gathering would have to close through the end of the month.

The order also prohibits all restaurants from serving on-site, and encourages the use of delivery, curbside and take out service.

The restriction does not apply to grocery stores, markets, convenience stores, pharmacies, food banks and several other establishments.

The move follows this morning's vote by the Pima County Board of Supervisors to adopt similar measures. On Tuesday, Tucson was the first city in the region to close bars, gyms and other businesses were people congregate and limit restaurants to take-out and delivery.

The Town of Marana issued the following statement:

To further protect the safety of our residents, businesses, faith-based groups and non-profit organizations, Mayor Ed Honea has issued an amendment to the Town of Marana Mayoral Proclamation of Emergency which will order all bars, gyms, and places of public gathering to close, and will prohibit all restaurants from being open for on-site consumption. The amendment also encourages the use of restaurant delivery service, curbside-service, or drive-through service, and to use other appropriate precautions so as to mitigate the potential transmission of COVID-19. This amendment serves to aggressively assist in flattening the curve of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and keeping our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

