Ducey Shutters Bars, Gyms, Theaters Across State; Restaurants Must Go To Take-Out and Delivery

click to enlarge Gov. Doug Ducey: "This is an all-in effort."

Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered bars, gyms, theaters and places were people congregate to close as of close of business on Friday, March 20. Restaurants will still be able to offer take-out or delivery—and now they can also deliver beer, wine and alcohol.The order applies to any county with cases of COVID-19, the fast-spreading and deadly novel coronavirus that is infecting hundreds of thousands of people across the globe.Ducey said the order was aimed at "proactively limiting the spread of COVID-19.”“These latest actions are based on the facts and on data, and come after careful consultation with public health experts from every county in Arizona, our hospitals, local elected officials, and private sector partners," Ducey said in a prepared statement. "They reflect guidance from the CDC and the latest recommendations from our Department of Health Services, while going even further to bolster our efforts with additional manpower and resources. This is an all-in effort. We are determined to take all necessary precautions to address this outbreak and will continue to act with urgency to protect public health.”Ducey's actions come on the same day that Pima County and the towns of Oro Valley and Marana took the same steps with restaurants, bars, gyms and other gathering places. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero took similar steps on Tuesday.According to the Governor's Office press release, Ducey also:• Ordered the National Guard to help grocery stores to restock their shelves as more and more Arizonans seek to stock up on staples. The National Guard will also help food banks, which are struggling to find volunteers.• Ordered a halt to all elective surgeries throughout the state to free up medical resources and maintain the capacity for hospitals and providers to continue offering vital services.• Delayed the expiration date on Arizona driver licenses so that people over 65 will not have to visit the MVD for a renewal, nor will commercial vehicle drivers have to take a break from their duties to renew their their licenses.