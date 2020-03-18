The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

News

Tucson Medical Center No Longer Allowing Visitors (With a Few Exceptions)

Posted By on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 4:06 PM

In the face of the COVID-19 outbreak, Tucson Medical Center has announced that visitors will no longer be allowed to visit patients beginning Thursday, March 19.

Exceptions will be made to allow one adult visitor with pediatric patients under the age of 18 and one support person to accompany mothers in the labor and delivery wards.

As of today's Arizona Department of Health Services report, Pima County has five confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 265 people have been tested for COVID-19; a total of 15 people have tested positive, 102 cases are still pending and 148 have been ruled out. Statewide numbers updated here.

