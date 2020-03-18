The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Community Info / News

Pop's Hot Chicken Food Truck Catches Fire

Posted By on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 7:51 AM

Beloved local food truck, Pop's Hot Chicken, went up in flames last night after the truck's generator caught fire while serving food at Caps and Corks Bottle Shop on the Northwest side, according to the food truck's Instagram account. No injuries were reported but the food truck is out of commission, according to the post.

View this post on Instagram 
click to enlarge pops.png

The truck with flames went up in flames 😔😔😔😔😢😢😢 our generator caught fire and toasted up the outside of our truck a great bit. Fortunately no staff or customers were injured. We do want to thank the fire department for controlling the fire and responding quickly saving us the inside of our truck. We want to thank the @capscorksaz staff for alerting the FD and keeping the guest safe. We did have customers that gave us the heads up and helped us try to control the situation and we are forever grateful for you! There are a lot of questions that we don’t have answers to right now as we asses the damages. We love you! Be safe! And rock on! A post shared by Pops Hot Chicken Truck (@popshotchicken_) on Mar 17, 2020 at 8:33pm PDT 


Pop's Hot Chicken recently opened a location at American Eat Co., but the food court has since been shut down due to the City of Tucson's proclamation that shuttered bars, restaurants, food courts, gyms and other public venues over the COVID-19 pandemic. The proclamation went into effect at 8 P.M. Tuesday. City-area restaurants, bars and bottle shops are still offering to-go, delivery and drive-thru service. 

We'll update as the story develops. 

