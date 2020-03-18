Pop's Hot Chicken Food Truck Catches Fire

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»
The truck with flames went up in flames 😔😔😔😔😢😢😢 our generator caught fire and toasted up the outside of our truck a great bit. Fortunately no staff or customers were injured. We do want to thank the fire department for controlling the fire and responding quickly saving us the inside of our truck. We want to thank the @capscorksaz staff for alerting the FD and keeping the guest safe. We did have customers that gave us the heads up and helped us try to control the situation and we are forever grateful for you! There are a lot of questions that we don’t have answers to right now as we asses the damages. We love you! Be safe! And rock on! A post shared by Pops Hot Chicken Truck (@popshotchicken_) on Mar 17, 2020 at 8:33pm PDT
