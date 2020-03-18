Pima County Expected To Release New Restaurant, Bar Guidelines Soon

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»
The Pima County Health Department leadership and the Health Department's Consumer Health and Food Safety Division met with numerous members of the restaurant and bar industry yesterday to discuss strategies for restaurants and bars to meet the social distancing guidelines from the state and federal government and still remain in business. That discussion will inform the Health Department's and County Administration's recommended social distancing guidance for restaurants and bars in Pima County, which should be announced soon.
