Wednesday, March 18, 2020

News

Pima County Constables: No Evictions During COVID-19 Outbreak

Posted By on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 1:34 PM

All 10 Pima County Constables have signed a letter saying they will hold off from evictions until they receive adequate guidance from the Pima County Health Department and the Arizona Supreme Court.

They requested the Arizona Supreme Court take immediate action to halt the eviction process as more and more businesses close down to slow the Coronavirus outbreak, and more and more workers become in danger of losing their income.

The following post from Constable Joe Ferguson of Precinct 9 contains the full letter:

Comments

