Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Chow / News

Pima County Board of Supes Set To Vote on Closing Bars, Gyms, Theatre, Museum and Limiting Restaurants to Take-Out and Delivery

Posted By on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 3:09 PM

click to enlarge Pima County Supervisor Richard Elias - COURTESY OF PIMA COUNTY
  • Courtesy of Pima County
  • Pima County Supervisor Richard Elias
The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote tomorrow on whether to declare an emergency and order bars,  breweries, gyms, movie theaters and other spaces where people gather in unincorporated Pima County to close their doors by 8 p.m. tomorrow. The closures would be through March 31.

The order would not affect grocery stories, pharmacies, food banks, banks and some cafeterias located inside hospitals, nursing homes or food vendors at Tucson International Airport.

The declaration would also encourage churches and the houses of worship to limit gatherings on their premises.

The board meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 130 W. Congress St.

The Board's plan to have an emergency meeting follows Tucson Mayor Regina Romero's emergency declaration yesterday closing similar establishments and limiting restaurants to take-out and drive-thru service.

Restaurants in Oro Valley and Marana remain open, with officials in those towns saying they are waiting to see what Pima County does.

As of today's Arizona Department of Health Services report, Pima County has five confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 265 people have been tested for COVID-19; total of 15 people have tested positive, 102 cases are still pending and 148 have been ruled out. Statewide numbers updated here.

