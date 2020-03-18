Mayors of Oro Valley, Marana Keep Restaurants Open, Await Further Guidance From Pima County

click to enlarge
Tucson Tamale Company has already closed its dining room but is offering to-go service.
While Tucson restaurants are only offering to-go and drive-thru service, eateries in Marana, Oro Valley and unincorporated Pima County remain open, although that situation could change.
The mayors of Oro Valley and Marana both issued emergency declarations on Tuesday, strongly advising local businesses and restaurants to institute social distancing procedures, and for the latter to move to carry-out and deliver-only services.
The two municipalities' decision comes after Tucson Mayor Regina Romero issued a proclomation calling for the closure of all bars, gyms "and other specific venues stated in the proclamation where groups of people congregate" beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Romero also ordered restaurants to move to carry-out or delivery services.
“I want to reiterate that food being served by our restaurants is safe," Romero stated. "It is the congregation of individuals in a dine-in setting that is unsafe.”
While Tucson has closed establishments, Oro Valley and Marana have not.
Oro Valley spokesperson Misti Nowak said the town is following the guidelines currently laid out by the county, but are constantly evaluating its procedures.
If the county calls for mandated closures, Oro Valley will follow suit, Nowak said.
Marana spokesperson Vic Hathaway says the situation in the town is "very fluid" and procedures may change at any time.
Pima County is expected to soon issue recommendations regarding local restaurants and bars. Pima County spokesman Mark Evans told Tucson Local Media that the Pima County Health Department leadership and the Health Department’s Consumer Health and Food Safety Division has met this week with representatives from the food and beverage sector “to discuss strategies for restaurants and bars to meet the social distancing guidelines from the state and federal government and still remain in business. That discussion will inform the Health Department's and County Administration's recommended social distancing guidance for restaurants and bars in Pima County, which should be announced soon.”
As of today's Arizona Department of Health Services report, Pima County has five confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 265 people have been tested for COVID-19; total of 15 people have tested positive, 102 cases are still pending and 148 have been ruled out. Statewide numbers updated here.