Fifth Presumptive Case of COVID-19 in Pima County

The Pima County Health Department is confirming a fifth case case of COVID-19 in the county. County officials are still investigating and expect to have more details about the case later this morning, according to Aaron Pacheco, community relations manager for the Pima County Health Department.
"We're reporting (to the state) whenever we've got a case while we're still investigating," Pacheco said. "It might have been (reported) yesterday or earlier today, but contact investigation requires us to contact the individual and getting that information, so we're still working on that."
As of today's Arizona Department of Health Services report, 265 people have been tested for COVID-19. A total of 15 people have tested positive, 102 cases are still pending and 148 have been ruled out. Statewide numbers updated here.