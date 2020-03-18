The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Coronavirus Roundup: Restaurants Outside Tucson City Limits Remain Open, Stores Starting To Close or Reduce Hours; Fifth Case Confirmed in Pima County; Plus More

Today's Southern Arizona coronavirus roundup:

Pima County had five confirmed cases and the state of Arizona had 15 cases as of the morning of Wednesday, March 18.

Restaurants in Pima County, Marana and Oro Valley remain open but Pima County is discussing new policies and the mayors of both towns have declared emergencies and plan to follow Pima County's lead. The Pima County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss an emergency declaration at a special meeting tomorrow. Also, Rocco's Little Chicago is now delivering!

• Marana Unified School District announced it is distributing Chromebook to students and will operate a mobile meals truck for students while schools are temporarily closed.

• Tucson Medical Center is no longer allowing visitors unless you are accompanying a pediatric patient or a mother giving birth.

How lucky are you feeling? Casino del Sol and Casino of the Sun have shut down but Desert Diamond Casinos ad Entertainment in Tucson, Sahuarita and Glendale remain open.

• More temporary closures and limited hours: Tucson Premium Outlets is shuttering through March 29. Target is limiting its hours.

• Pima County constables say they will not proceed with evictions without further guidance from Pima County Health Department and the Arizona Supreme Court during the outbreak.

• The Department of Corrections has changed healthcare policies in face of the outbreak.

• The U.S. Senate has passed a coronavirus relief bill that boosts unemployment insurance and allows free coronavirus testing. A larger relief package is in the works.

