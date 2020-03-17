Tucson Mayor Romero Shutters Tucson Restaurants, Bars, Food Courts, Gyms and More as of 8 p.m. Tonight Except for Takeout Service

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»
More details:
I have decided that it is in the best interest of maintaining public health to close restaurants, bars, food courts, gyms, and other venues where groups of people congregate through the end of the month, effective 8pm this evening.— Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) March 17, 2020
I am joined by @CityofPhoenixAZ in this effort
This order only applies to dine-in services, not delivery/ take-out. More details to follow. https://t.co/hcL9qSiwUL— Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) March 17, 2020
Join the Desert Museum for our second annual wine festival, WineDown with Wildlife, to help support the… More