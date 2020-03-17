Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Pima County Public Library temporarily shutting down
By Logan Burtch-Buus
on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 4:01 PM
The Pima County Public Library announced Tuesday afternoon that all its locations and book drops will close at the end of the day.
Due dates have been extended until further notice. Digital materials will be available.
The announcement was made in a memo released by Pima County Administrator Chuck
Huckelberry, who said the closure was made “based on recent recommendations from the Arizona Library Association” and new guidance from the Centers for Disease control regarding public gatherings of more than 10 people.
According to Huckelberry, library staff will review the possibility of limited re-openings to include either limited hours at all 26 locations or limiting hours to “a single shift each day.”
