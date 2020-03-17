The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

  |  

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Arts and Culture / Community Info

Pima County Public Library temporarily shutting down

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 4:01 PM

COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
The Pima County Public Library announced Tuesday afternoon that all its locations and book drops will close at the end of the day.

Due dates have been extended until further notice. Digital materials will be available.
The announcement was made in a memo released by Pima County Administrator Chuck  Huckelberry, who said the closure was made “based on recent recommendations from the Arizona Library Association” and new guidance from the Centers for Disease control regarding public gatherings of more than 10 people.

According to Huckelberry, library staff will review the possibility of limited re-openings to include either limited hours at all 26 locations or limiting hours to “a single shift each day.”

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Canceled: Sahba Home and Patio Show

Canceled: Sahba Home and Patio Show @ Tucson Convention Center

Through April 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Canceled: Sahba Home and Patio Show

Featuring more than 300 exhibitors come and see what is new in home improvement trends, remodeling and… More

@ Tucson Convention Center March 6-April 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 260 S. Church Ave.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Mayor Romero Shutters Tucson Restaurants, Bars, Food Courts, Gyms and More as of 8 p.m. Tonight Except for Takeout Service (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. State Health Officials Provide Update on Coronavirus Cases (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Things To Do With Your Kids At Home Online During the COVID-19 Closures (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Fourth Presumptive COVID-19 Case in Pima County (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Arizona Closes Public Schools Through the End of March To Slow COVID-19 Spread (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation