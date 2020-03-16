You Can Still Vote in Tuesday's Democratic Presidential Primary

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»
The Presidential Preference Election, to be held March 17 by Arizona’s Democratic Party, will have a reduced number of polling places by law. Check online or call the Pima County Recorder at (520) 724-4330 to find your voting place.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Staff regularly disinfects the public areas. Voters may bring sanitizers/wipes for personal use to the polls.
To date, only one polling place — Quail Creek VA 83 — has changed. Quail Creek will share a poll with VA 33 — East Social Center, 7 S Abrego Drive.
If you have an early ballot, do not put it in the mail today. Drop it off at any Pima County polling place on March 17.
The Presidential Preference Election is restricted to registered Democrats only. Voters who are registered with a party affiliation other than Democrat, including unaffiliated/independent voters, will not be able to participate.
The Arizona Republican Party opted out of the Presidential Preference Election this year.
You can also vote early today with no waiting at one of our "Emergency Voting Sites" until 5 p.m. at the following locations:
DOWNTOWN: 240 North Stone Avenue, first floor
SOUTH SIDE: 6550 S. Country Club Road
EAST SIDE: 6920 East Broadway Boulevard
Featuring more than 300 exhibitors come and see what is new in home improvement trends, remodeling and… More