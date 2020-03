click to enlarge

Many stores are altering their hours or having delays in delivery times in response to COVID-19 in order to keep up with cleanliness standards and inventory needs.Below are some of the affected stores. Click on the links for more information associated with each below as they're subject to change: Walmart - Hours are reduced 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sam's Club - Hours are changed to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours remain unchanged. Albertsons and Safeway - Fulfillment of delivery orders may be affected due to stock. Check your local store for hours, but most should remain unchanged. Whole Foods - Increased sanitation methods and other changes are noted. Check your local store for hours, but most should remain unchanged. Trader Joe's - Hours are reduced to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kroger Owned Properties - Several adjustments to hours for different stores including Fry's (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.). Heirloom Farmers Markets - Precautions are being taken to keep vendors and the public safe. Check your local location. Picture Rocks Farmers and Flea - Postponed at least until April 4th, when events will be reexamined. Sprouts and Costco have not announced any changes, but that may differ from store to store. Johnny Gibson's in Downtown Tucson also appears to be staying open for the time being.