The Pima County Health Department, along with council members Steve Kozachik and Nikki Lee, will be hosting a phone bank tonight, Monday, March 16 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for the public to call in and ask their COVID-19 related questions.





For more information, visit The call-in number will be (520) 222-1500For more information, visit pima.gov/covid19

The phone bank will feature representatives from the Pima Council on Aging, the Community Food Bank, Sun Tran, Tucson Medical Center, Tucson Unified School District and the University of Arizona to provide information to the public.