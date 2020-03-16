The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, March 16, 2020

Arts and Culture / Sports

MLB Season Postponed Due to COVID-19

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 11:43 AM

Major League Baseball's 2020 season is being indefinitely postponed due to the growing coronavirus pandemic. A Monday, March 16 statement from MLB reads:

"Today Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. conducted a conference call with the 30 Clubs of Major League Baseball.  Following last night’s newly updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, the opening of the 2020 regular season will be pushed back in accordance with that guidance.

MLB will keep fans updated on decisions regarding plans for the 2020 schedule in the days and weeks ahead.  The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins.  We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit.  MLB extends its best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by the coronavirus."

