While in the middle of announcing the decision to keep KIDCO open - the city's after school and summer recreation program - Mayor Regina Romero was interrupted by her vice mayor, Councilman Paul Cunningham, that the program has been shut down due to a lack of sanitation products. Romero was holding a press conference regarding the city's on-going response to COVID-19 for businesses and the community."We just got information right now that KIDCO sites are going to close, They've run out of hand sanitizer," Cunningham said. "We can't in good conscience keep them open if we can't keep (the KIDCO sites) properly sanitized."Cunningham noted the council "was going back to go back to the drawing board" to find another solution to the city's mounting daycare problem after schools were shut down by Governor Doug Ducey on Sunday. The councilman did suggest trying to find a neighbor willing to help out in the meantime. Cunningham is also having daycare issues like many Tucson parents right now, he said."The daycare center for my three-year-old was open on Sunday and then we got an email (Monday) saying it's closed. A lot of families are going through that and were going to find a way to come together," Cunningham said. "I encourage people to go to their neighbors and try to do some kid-sharing."Andy Squire, public information officer for the City of Tucson, confirmed the city was, in fact, out of sanitization and cleaning products at KIDCO camps through the city. He said City Manager Michael Ortega held an emergency meeting to weigh the city's options. A decision has not been made if the city's school daycare program will be closed temporarily or completely until school returns."They under consideration for full closure of those facilities at this time. This decision has not been made in the utmost at this point. It is in the decision-making process," Squire said. " We are stoping the Schoolzout program for now until such time as we can obtain such cleaning supplies to reopen and/or shut the centers down."Squire said the council is committed to finding an immediate solution to the apparent city daycare crisis."This is a real tough situation to be in because this is a council that is committed to ensuring that our families have a place to take their kids," Squire said.