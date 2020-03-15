Third Presumptive Case of COVID-19 in Pima County

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»
The Pima County Health Department has identified a third (3rd) presumptive positive COVID-19 case. The individual is an older adult currently recovering in an area hospital. The Health Department immediately began an investigation to identify close contacts and recommend actions to prevent further spread. This case marks the first positive result in Pima County as a result of commercial testing performed by a private laboratory. A sample will also be sent to the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory for confirmation.
For updated case counts and more information about COVID-19, visit www.pima.gov/COVID19 or, for general information call (520) 626-6016 to speak with a health professional.
