The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Saturday, March 14, 2020

New COVID-19 Legislation to Help Families and Communities / All Travel From UK and Ireland Suspended

Posted By on Sat, Mar 14, 2020 at 10:27 AM

click to enlarge image_01-1.jpg
President Donald Trump announced he supported a legislative package passed last night by the House of Representatives designed to help families and communities prevent and recover from potential COVID-19 outbreaks at a White House press conference Saturday.

The bill, the result of negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and administration officials, provides for free COVID-19 tests "for all Americans" and will "provide paid sick leave for those who need it," Trump said at the conference. The president also said the new bill would give relief to businesses affected though tax credits.

"We're all in this together. This is something nobody expected," Trump said. "It came from China, but it's nobody's fault."

The bill, already passed by the House, will now move to the U.S. Senate, which will return to work on Monday.

Trump also said the nation is producing and stockpiling millions of respirator masks in an attempt to prepare for a "worst case scenario."

Vice President Mike Pence said the bill would expand Medicare and Medicaid for the uninsured and is working with insurance companies to waive co-pays for those in need of COVID-19 testing. Businesses could also expect tax relief if affected by coronavirus. Pence also urged citizens to stay home if they're sick.

"If you're sick, stay home," Pence said. "You're not going to miss a paycheck."

Pence said the task force will hold another press conference Sunday at 2 p.m. MST detailing the bill.

The vice president confirmed all travel from the United Kingdom and Ireland will be suspended at midnight on Monday. However, he stressed Americans and legal residents would be allowed to return and would be subjected to testing and a 14-day self quarantine upon arrival to the U.S.

Earlier in the conference, Trump hinted that new restrictions loomed for state-by-state travel to areas affected by COVID-19 outbreaks. The announcement is expected to be made on Monday, officials said.  

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri
Sahba Home and Patio Show

Sahba Home and Patio Show @ Tucson Convention Center

Through April 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Marana Bluegrass Festival

Outstanding bluegrass and acoustic music, fun kids’ activities, workshops, jamming after hours. Friday (free): instrument contest, band… More

@ Gladden Farms Community Park Fri., March 13, 3-6 p.m., Sat., March 14, 8:45 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., March 15, 9:45 a.m.-4 p.m. 12205 N. Tangerine Road.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Street Fair Canceled / All City of Tucson Meetings Canceled / Tucson Folk Fest Canceled (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Here's Every Tucson Event Canceled Due To COVID-19 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. New Presumptive Positive Case and Six COVID-19 Tests Pending for Pima County / State Health Dept. Receives More Test Kits (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Pima County School Districts Remain Open, For Now (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. COVID-19: Rialto Theatre Goes Dark Over Coronavirus Concerns (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation