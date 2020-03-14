The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Loft Cinema Limiting Tickets, Canceling Special Events Due to COVID-19

Posted By on Sat, Mar 14, 2020 at 12:58 PM

click to enlarge JEFF GARDNER
  • Jeff Gardner

On Friday, March 13, the Loft Cinema announced it will be reducing their theater's capacity, and canceling most special screenings and events through March 31. As per the City of Tucson's models, only 50 people will be allowed in their major screening room at a time, and only 25 people will be allowed in their two smaller rooms. They will also be reducing showtimes to allow for more cleaning between films.

In addition, the following film events are canceled:


3/17 - In the Americas Season 8 Premiere
3/18 - Jane B. for Agnes V. - The Films of Agnes Varda
3/20 - Missing Link - Solar Cinema in Himmel Park
3/20 - Corpus Christi - Free Members Screening
3/21 - The Lorax - Loft Jr.
3/21 - Rocky Horror Picture Show
3/23 - Biggest Little Farm - Science on Screen
3/25 - The Beaches of Agnes - The Films of Agnes Varda
3/26 - Fantastic Fungi Day
3/29 - Healthier Logic 101

The following film events are postponed to a later date:

3/19 - Wendy and Lucy - Essential Cinema
3/28 - The All-Nite Scream-O-Rama
3/29 - Nashville - Staff Selects
3/31 - LUNAFEST
4/5 - Doggie Shorts

Their "Cult Classics" and "Mondo Mondays" film series are still occurring.

These measures will be in place until at least March 31. For more information, visit loftcinema.org

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Jeff Gardner

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Mondays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Sahba Home and Patio Show

Featuring more than 300 exhibitors come and see what is new in home improvement trends, remodeling and… More

@ Tucson Convention Center March 6-April 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 260 S. Church Ave.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Street Fair Canceled / All City of Tucson Meetings Canceled / Tucson Folk Fest Canceled (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Here's Every Tucson Event Canceled Due To COVID-19 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. New Presumptive Positive Case and Six COVID-19 Tests Pending for Pima County / State Health Dept. Receives More Test Kits (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Pima County School Districts Remain Open, For Now (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. COVID-19: Rialto Theatre Goes Dark Over Coronavirus Concerns (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation