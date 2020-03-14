Loft Cinema Limiting Tickets, Canceling Special Events Due to COVID-19

click to enlarge Jeff Gardner



On Friday, March 13, the Loft Cinema announced it will be reducing their theater's capacity, and canceling most special screenings and events through March 31. As per the City of Tucson's models, only 50 people will be allowed in their major screening room at a time, and only 25 people will be allowed in their two smaller rooms. They will also be reducing showtimes to allow for more cleaning between films.



In addition, the following film events are canceled:

3/17 - In the Americas Season 8 Premiere

3/18 - Jane B. for Agnes V. - The Films of Agnes Varda

3/20 - Missing Link - Solar Cinema in Himmel Park

3/20 - Corpus Christi - Free Members Screening

3/21 - The Lorax - Loft Jr.

3/21 - Rocky Horror Picture Show

3/23 - Biggest Little Farm - Science on Screen

3/25 - The Beaches of Agnes - The Films of Agnes Varda

3/26 - Fantastic Fungi Day

3/29 - Healthier Logic 101

3/19 - Wendy and Lucy - Essential Cinema

3/28 - The All-Nite Scream-O-Rama

3/29 - Nashville - Staff Selects

3/31 - LUNAFEST

4/5 - Doggie Shorts

Their "Cult Classics" and "Mondo Mondays" film series are still occurring.



