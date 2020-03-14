The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Community Info / Crime & Public Safety

Casinos Remain Open, Cancel Events

Posted By on Sat, Mar 14, 2020 at 6:21 PM

Desert Diamond and Casino del Sol remain open in light of COVID-19, but some upcoming events have been canceled.

Tucson's Biggest Yard Sale and the All German Car Show have been canceled out of Desert Diamond, but do not make mention of COVID-19. As of this writing, Desert Diamond says the Terry Fator show that is scheduled out of Sahuarita Saturday, March 14, is still happening.

None of the events out of Casino del Sol appear to be canceled or postponed, but they have released a statement regarding extra measures they're taking:

Dear Valued Guests,
As concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) continue and even escalate, we want to assure you that the health and safety of our guests and employees is our primary focus. Rest assured we are taking the necessary steps to ensure a safe environment for all.

We spend hundreds of hours cleaning our properties each day, and we have added additional efforts to our overnight cleaning and sanitizing procedures. We currently utilize a hospital-grade disinfectant and have expanded the use of this disinfectant throughout the properties to include nightly treatment of areas including restrooms, cage areas, food and beverage areas, gaming areas (including machines and tables), Club Sol desks, ATMs and kiosks, and hotel front desk and lobby areas. We are also expanding sanitization efforts in areas utilized by our incredible team members, including break rooms, restrooms and locker/changing areas. The hospital-grade disinfectant is also being used in our guest rooms.

We have communicated with our team members regarding recommended steps to take to reduce the likelihood of infection. In doing that, we relied on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other public health experts. We have also scheduled four staff member informational sessions that will take place this week. In those sessions we will talk about those recommendations, the precautionary steps we are taking, and we will answer employee questions.

We are tracking the news multiple times a day, we are following recommendations from the CDC, and we are in touch with local public health experts. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation and how it affects our immediate community. As new information emerges, we will communicate any changes to our plans moving forward.

We appreciate your confidence in us as we navigate this situation. As always, it is our top priority to ensure the health and safety of our guests and employees.

Sincerely,
Kimberly Van Amburg
CEO Casino Del Sol
We will continue to monitor and update if any information changes.

Comments

