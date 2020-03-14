Casinos Remain Open, Cancel Events

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»
Dear Valued Guests,We will continue to monitor and update if any information changes.
As concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) continue and even escalate, we want to assure you that the health and safety of our guests and employees is our primary focus. Rest assured we are taking the necessary steps to ensure a safe environment for all.
We spend hundreds of hours cleaning our properties each day, and we have added additional efforts to our overnight cleaning and sanitizing procedures. We currently utilize a hospital-grade disinfectant and have expanded the use of this disinfectant throughout the properties to include nightly treatment of areas including restrooms, cage areas, food and beverage areas, gaming areas (including machines and tables), Club Sol desks, ATMs and kiosks, and hotel front desk and lobby areas. We are also expanding sanitization efforts in areas utilized by our incredible team members, including break rooms, restrooms and locker/changing areas. The hospital-grade disinfectant is also being used in our guest rooms.
We have communicated with our team members regarding recommended steps to take to reduce the likelihood of infection. In doing that, we relied on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other public health experts. We have also scheduled four staff member informational sessions that will take place this week. In those sessions we will talk about those recommendations, the precautionary steps we are taking, and we will answer employee questions.
We are tracking the news multiple times a day, we are following recommendations from the CDC, and we are in touch with local public health experts. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation and how it affects our immediate community. As new information emerges, we will communicate any changes to our plans moving forward.
We appreciate your confidence in us as we navigate this situation. As always, it is our top priority to ensure the health and safety of our guests and employees.
Sincerely,
Kimberly Van Amburg
CEO Casino Del Sol
