Pima County School Districts Remain Open, For Now

While Pima Community College and the University of Arizona will switch to online classes due to concerns about COVID-19, local public school districts in Pima County are holding off from closure until instructed otherwise by the county.

In a letter to parents on Feb. 28, county officials wrote that the likelihood of the Pima County Health Department closing schools is “extremely low, but not zero.” However, they urged parents to create a plan for who will care for their children in the unlikely event that schools are closed.

Still, the recent move from higher education institutions toward closure have made the community nervous of an impending disruption to K-12 education. Here is what local school districts are saying about potential closures as of today.

Amphitheater

Michelle Valenzuela, communications director for Amphi Public Schools, says the district will follow the guidance of state leaders and health officials when it comes to closing schools. They will remain open unless they are advised to close or circumstances change.

Luckily, Amphi has spring break vacation scheduled for next week, as do many other school districts.

If schools do close, Valenzuela says they will work with the Arizona Department of Education to formulate a plan that “meets state educational requirements and serves the best interests of our children.”

When asked about graduation ceremonies coming up in May, Valenzuela said it’s too early to predict a cancellation. At this point, those events will remain on the calendar.

Catalina Foothills

In a letter to parents, the Catalina Foothills School District urged their community to “prepare, don’t panic.”

Much like Amphi, they said their schools will not close unless the Pima County Health Department or the Arizona Public Health Systems says to do so.

“We know that closing schools presents a real hardship on our families, and we are committed to staying open while it is safe to do so,” the letter reads. “Providing a dependable school routine for students is important for their well-being, too. However, we have to consider the possibility that schools may close. We are now planning for what that will look like in CFSD.”

Julie Farbarik, Director of Alumni & Community Relations for the district, said they do have technology capabilities for remote learning, if necessary. At this time, their graduation ceremonies are still on, and they are maintaining their student activity calendar whenever possible.

Tucson

According to an update posted today by the Tucson Unified School District, the county health department does not recommend closure at this time, so all TUSD schools will remain open.

“Before making a decision to close any school, the health departments considers many factors, including but not limited to, the severity of the outbreak, benefits to public health, impact on student learning, families, childcare, school staff, and the economy,” the update says.

TUSD is currently updating their plans for a potential school closure, and will share that plan with the public at the upcoming March 25 board meeting.

The district has suspended all district-sponsored travel outside of Arizona through April 12. They will reassess the situation after that date, and will adhere to travel advisories issued by the U.S. State Department.

TUSD has also canceled concerts and performances taking place in auditoriums, as well as student assemblies. At this time, other smaller student activities are still permitted, such as club meetings, after school activities and rehearsals.

Since the health department has not placed restrictions on athletic events, spring sports are still on. However, the district is awaiting guidance from the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) whose executive board may decide to cancel the spring sports season during their meeting this upcoming Monday.

To keep the risk of infection low, TUSD has purchased and distributed to all schools and facilities a “COVID-19 approved Germicidal Disinfectant.” This disinfectant is being used daily by all custodians on all “high-touch areas,” such as doors, door handles, front-office counters, water fountains, sink handles, paper towel dispensers, cafeteria tables, computer keyboards and more.

The update says all schools will undergo a “thorough cleaning” by custodial staff during spring break, focusing on community areas such as school buses, bathrooms, offices, and classrooms in addition to the high-touch areas.

To read the full TUSD update, visit www.tusd1.org/COVID-19.

Marana

The Marana Unified School District is also following the advice of the Pima County Health Department, and are keeping their schools open.

The district has indicated that in the event of a possible exposure or confirmed case of COVID-19, they will follow the Pima County Health Department’s contact and disease investigation protocols.

However, beginning Friday, March 13 through Monday, April 6, MUSD has cancelled the following events: evening school events and activities on or off campus; school-wide assemblies and award events; musical, dance and drama performances; athletic competitions; fundraising events; Parent Group sponsored events and activities; other school events and activities where large groups are gathered, both on and off campuses; all district and school-sponsored student and staff out-of-state and international travel and field trips.





MUSD will continue to host their LEAP program, 21st Century Community Learning Center and after school academic intervention classes, tutoring, and middle and high school sports practices.



On April 7, MUSD will reassess, but “future event cancellations and postponements may be forthcoming as the situation continues to be closely monitored in this rapidly changing landscape.”

MUSD said they will work with students who experience prolonged absences, and students will not be penalized for an absence from school.

Much like TUSD, they are actively disinfecting common areas and have employed additional cleaning measures focused on disinfecting main touchpoints like doorknobs, light switches, handles, tables and more. School buses are disinfected after morning and afternoon routes. They are also providing additional soap, paper towels, tissues and hand sanitizer in school health offices.

MUSD indicated they are instructing their teachers, counselors and staff to educate students on the importance of handwashing to prevent the spread of viruses. Students are allowed extra time for washing their hands throughout the day. They also have strategies to minimize students’ physical contact with others.



MUSD Superintendent:



“These decisions were not taken lightly nor easy to make. I understand they may be disappointing for our students, families, and staff,” said MUSD Superintendent Dr. Doug Wilson. "However, these decisions are made in the best interest of health and safety, aligned with many other school districts as well as with our local municipalities, towns, cities, states, and national organizations. This remains a fluid situation and we continue to monitor it day-by-day.”