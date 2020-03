click to enlarge

- The University of Arizona is switching to online classes until at least April 6, canceling all sporting events



This is an ongoing list of every Tucson event canceled due to coronavirus (that we know of.) This list will be updated periodically:- Tucson Festival of Books- Fourth Ave. Street Fair- Tucson Folk Fest- SculptureTucson Festival Show & Sale- Tucson Hip Hop Festival to be rescheduled- Tucson St. Patrick's Day Parade is postponed- Tucson Symphony Orchestra is suspending all performances through the end of the month- Arizona Theatre Company putting the production ofon hiatus through the end of the month- Marana Founders' Day- The Museum of Contemporary Art is postponing all public programs until further notice- Monster Jam at the Tucson Arena (March 20 to 22) has been postponed- Fox Theatre shows through (at least) April 5- Tucson Sugar Skulls and Indoor Football League season is postponed until further notice- All City of Tucson meetings of Boards, Committees, and Commissions are suspended- Rialto Theatre shows through (at least) beginning of April- Pima Community College is extending Spring Break an extra two days to March 25, canceled all non-essential events through April 30, and moving all in-person classes to virtual instruction whenever possible for the next two weeks- Sahuarita Creative Arts Festival- Cirque du Soleil shows at the Tucson Arena from April 17 to 19- Steam Pump Ranch events through the end of March (except for Heirloom Farmers Market)- Palo Verde Park Fest- Vista Porch Fest