The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Friday, March 13, 2020

Arizona Theatre Company Announces Tucson Run of Legend of Georgia McBride Going on Hiatus

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 12:30 PM

click to enlarge The Legend of Georgia McBride
  • The Legend of Georgia McBride

Joining a host of other performing arts organizations and venues, Arizona Theatre Company has announced that it is putting The Legend of Georgia McBride on hiatus after tonight's opening night, along with all other education programming and special events in Tucson and Phoenix through the end of March.

Here's the release from ATC:


Arizona Theatre Company’s Tucson run of The Legend of Georgia McBride will be put on hiatus after tonight’s opening-night production at the Temple of Music & Art. All education programming and special events in Tucson and Phoenix also will pause until the end of the month when a determination will be made as to how best to proceed, said Artistic Director Sean Daniels and Managing Director Designee Geri Wright.

“We will continue to monitor federal, state and local health authorities for direction on the remaining shows in both Tucson and Phoenix,” Wright said. “The well-being and safety of our community, audience and staff are most important to us. We feel at this critical moment we must do our part to help control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

“This was not an easy decision,” she said. “Regardless of the financial ramifications, it is the right thing to do at this time. Make no mistake, every arts organization in our position will suffer from the loss of income.”

Wright encouraged season subscribers, ticket buyers, donors and friends to “Subscribe. Support. Contribute. We are all in this together.”

Daniels said that “we hope to create digital recording of The Legend of Georgia McBride to be available to ticketed patrons at a later date” and asked ticket holders “to rally around us in our time of need and consider making a contribution, donating your tickets or transferring them to a future production.”
“These are challenging times,” Daniels said. “We will forever believe in the power of bringing people together to tell timeless stories, to make you laugh out loud or to provide those thought-provoking conversations. We will do that once again as soon as it is prudent.”
For more information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Marana Bluegrass Festival

Marana Bluegrass Festival @ Gladden Farms Community Park

Fri., March 13, 3-6 p.m., Sat., March 14, 8:45 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., March 15, 9:45 a.m.-4 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Marana Bluegrass Festival

Outstanding bluegrass and acoustic music, fun kids’ activities, workshops, jamming after hours. Friday (free): instrument contest, band… More

@ Gladden Farms Community Park Fri., March 13, 3-6 p.m., Sat., March 14, 8:45 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., March 15, 9:45 a.m.-4 p.m. 12205 N. Tangerine Road.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Street Fair Canceled / All City of Tucson Meetings Canceled / Tucson Folk Fest Canceled (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. The Upside to COVID-19: Cheap Travel Deals (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Rialto Theatre Says the Show Will Go On, At Least For Now (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Tucson Sugar Skulls and Indoor Football League Postpone Season Until Further Notice (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Fox Tucson Theatre Announces It Will Cancel Shows Starting Monday, March 16; Asks Community for Financial Support (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation