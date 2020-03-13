Arizona Theatre Company Announces Tucson Run of Legend of Georgia McBride Going on Hiatus

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»
Arizona Theatre Company’s Tucson run of The Legend of Georgia McBride will be put on hiatus after tonight’s opening-night production at the Temple of Music & Art. All education programming and special events in Tucson and Phoenix also will pause until the end of the month when a determination will be made as to how best to proceed, said Artistic Director Sean Daniels and Managing Director Designee Geri Wright.
“We will continue to monitor federal, state and local health authorities for direction on the remaining shows in both Tucson and Phoenix,” Wright said. “The well-being and safety of our community, audience and staff are most important to us. We feel at this critical moment we must do our part to help control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
“This was not an easy decision,” she said. “Regardless of the financial ramifications, it is the right thing to do at this time. Make no mistake, every arts organization in our position will suffer from the loss of income.”
Wright encouraged season subscribers, ticket buyers, donors and friends to “Subscribe. Support. Contribute. We are all in this together.”
Daniels said that “we hope to create digital recording of The Legend of Georgia McBride to be available to ticketed patrons at a later date” and asked ticket holders “to rally around us in our time of need and consider making a contribution, donating your tickets or transferring them to a future production.”
“These are challenging times,” Daniels said. “We will forever believe in the power of bringing people together to tell timeless stories, to make you laugh out loud or to provide those thought-provoking conversations. We will do that once again as soon as it is prudent.”
For more information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.
