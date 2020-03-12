Street Fair Canceled / All City of Tucson Meetings Canceled / Tucson Folk Fest Canceled

The 4th Avenue Street Fair has been canceled due to coronavirus fears, according to an email sent by Fred Ronstadt of the 4th Avenue Merchants Association.From the email:2020 Fourth Avenue Street Fair is canceled."This was a heartbreaking decision as we have spent the last several weeks monitoring all the reliable information related to our region and relying on our local health department professionals to determine the best course for the 100th Fourth Avenue Street Fair.With all the other actions being taken throughout our community and Arizona by other organizations we believe we are acting in the best interest of everyone who is impacted by our biannual Street Fair.We understand this is a major disappointment for the hundreds of artists and the thousands of folks who look forward to this event. While this event is canceled, we remind everyone that the 2020 December Fair is scheduled for December 11, 12 & 13."In related news, Mayor Regina Romero also announced numerous measures to combat the potential spread of coronavirus in Pima County. Among the various measures taken, all meetings of boards, committees and commissions are suspended and all public meetings and city-sponsored gatherings where the public is invited are suspended, according to the release.From Mayor Romero's release:"I want to stress that COVID-19 presents a serious public health risk to Tucson and our surrounding communities.As more testing becomes available, we should fully expect more cases to be confirmed. While most cases are mild, we need to be taking extra precaution around the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.The sooner that we take decisive action, the better off our community will be. That is why I am taking the following steps to protect employees and the public. These changes are immediate and will last through the end of March, at which point we will re-examine our policies:-Tucson Water will suspend shutoffs and late fees for customers who are delinquent-All public meetings and City-sponsored gatherings where the public is invited are suspended.-Out of an abundance of precaution, I am recommending that events with an expected attendance of at least 50 individuals be postponed.-The City will not issue special event permits with an expected attendance of 50 persons or more.-All out-of-city travel for employees on business is suspended.-All meetings of Boards, Committees, and Commissions are suspended.-All city employees who handle in-person payments will be issued gloves for their protection and protection of the public. Electronic payments are encouraged for all City transactions, as cash payments may need to be suspended in the future.-We are looking at telecommuting options across the City.-If an employee is sick and does not have vacation or comp time, they will be allowed up to 13 days of paid leave.-Family Medical Leave may be used to care for family members.As with any other illness, sticking to the basics can go a long way; washing your hands, covering your cough, and staying home if you’re not feeling well will help keep yourself and those around you healthy."The Tucson Folk Festival has also been canceled, according to a recent facebook post from the event's page.We will continue to update as the situation develops.