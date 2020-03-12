The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, March 12, 2020

News / Sports

March Sadness: NCAA Cancels All Tourney Play; Pac-12 Cancels the Remainder of Tournament Over COVID-19 Fears

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 1:50 PM

The NCAA has canceled March Madness and all other tournament play for the remainder of the season.

Likewise, the Pac-12 Conference released a statement Thursday morning canceling the rest of the men's basketball tournament and all future Pac-12 events until further notice.

Here's the full statement:

The Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament and all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events, effective immediately, until further notice. This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events.

