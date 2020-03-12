Thursday, March 12, 2020
Community Foundation establishes COVID-19 emergency relief fund for nonprofits
By Staff report
on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 2:16 PM
As major sports leagues, concerts and community events cancel due to fear of spreading COVID-19, previously known as Coronavirus, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona has established an emergency fund to assist nonprofits that cancelled events. The foundation has seeded then fund with $10,000.
Area nonprofits use fundraising events to provide essential financial support for their respective missions, and the loss of such events can prove a great detriment.
"CFSA is committed to supporting our nonprofit partners during this time of uncertainty,” said foundation president and CEO Clint Mable, in a statement. “Our goal is to always be responsive to the needs of the community and help ensure that the mission-critical services provided to our community by our nonprofit partners continue without interruption."
To contribute, visit cfsaz.org
or call 770-0800.
