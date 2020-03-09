Pima County gets first 'presumptive' coronavirus case

“We have been preparing for this for several weeks. We are not recommending closing schools or canceling events,” said Dr. Bob England, Director PCHD. “We know that most people who have gotten COVID-19 have mild symptoms and we ask that you stay home if you are sick. Those most at risk for developing severe complications from COVID-19 are older adults and those with existing chronic health conditions.”

For more information on the disease, and how to best protect yourself, Pima County has established the website pima.gov/covid19

The Pima County Health Department just announced Pima County's first presumptive case of COVID-19 in a resident who recently returned from travel in an area with community spread of the virus.According to PCHD, the individual lives in unincorporated Pima County and is not severely ill. They are currently recovering at home in isolation and have been fully cooperative with public health monitoring. Arizona Department of Health Services and PCHD are currently investigating any close contacts that may have been exposed while the person was infectious.