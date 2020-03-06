Friday, March 6, 2020
UA Hosting ‘Wonder House’ at SXSW
Posted
By Jeff Gardner
on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 1:46 PM
Tucson’s connection with South by Southwest continues with the University of Arizona’s Wonder House in Austin, Texas. From Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15, the Wonder House will showcase the "sights, sounds, colors, tastes and smarts" of Tucson to the world.
Courtesy University of Arizona / Fogo de Chão
The House will feature Tucson musicians XIXA and June West, as well as several UA researchers discussing their work:
UA professor of astronomy Chris Impey and assistant professor of molecular and cellular biology Betül Kaçar will host a "Life Beyond Earth" presentation about how our search for life beyond Earth can inform how we live on this planet.
Joaquin Ruiz, UA's Vice President of Global Environmental Futures, will deliver a presentation on the history and future of the Sonoran Desert's Biosphere 2. He will discuss the short-lived original Biosphere experiment, as well as how it may help us understand the survival of our oceans and planet.
Noam Chomsky, UA Laureate Professor of Linguistics, will discuss contemporary issues in our nation with Evan Smith, host of PBS' Overheard
.
The Wonder House will also feature art installations of monsoons, showing off a time lapse of the desert storms taking over Tucson. Hosted at the Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, the event will also feature a Sonoran Tasting Menu, showing off Tucson's designation as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy. The menu includes edible cactus, Sonoran hot dogs, Tohono fry bread and Sonoran cocktails.
For more information, visit sxsw.arizona.edu
