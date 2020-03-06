The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, March 6, 2020

Arts and Culture / Community Info

#ReadBlack launching at Himmel Park Library

Posted By on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge rb_890x445.png
Pima County Public Library's Kindred Team is proud to announce #ReadBlack, a quarterly, themed book chat at Himmel Park Library from 1 to 3 p.m.

It's a book chat, not a book club, so basically you select your own book and join us for a conversation about books, books, and more books (you may want to invest in a new bookshelf!).

Here's the lineup!

March 28
#ReadBlack: Read Black Women
Not sure what books to read? We've got your covered! Check out this book list.

June 27
#ReadBlack: Read Black Pride

September 26
#ReadBlack: Read Afro-Latinx

December 19
#ReadBlack: Read New Black Books

Don't forget to follow Kindred on Facebook for fascinating articles, book lists, and community information celebrating the Black experience in Pima County, and beyond.

