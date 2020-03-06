ReadBlack launching at Himmel Park Library

click to enlarge
Pima County Public Library's Kindred Team
is proud to announce #ReadBlack
, a quarterly, themed book chat at Himmel Park Library from 1 to 3 p.m
.
It's a book chat, not a book club, so basically you select your own book and join us for a conversation about books, books, and more books (you may want to invest in a new bookshelf!).
Here's the lineup!
March 28
#ReadBlack: Read Black Women
Not sure what books to read? We've got your covered! Check out this book list
.
June 27
#ReadBlack: Read Black Pride
September 26
#ReadBlack: Read Afro-Latinx
December 19
#ReadBlack: Read New Black Books
Don't forget to follow Kindred on Facebook
for fascinating articles, book lists, and community information celebrating the Black experience in Pima County, and beyond.