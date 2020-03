click to enlarge

It's that time of year again when local group Positively Beautiful gives women living with H.I.V/ AIDS a free day of beauty to celebrate International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8. The event is open to any woman living with the illness."I remember one of the years this woman had not had her hair cut in years...much less her hair cut, colored and styled, with makeup and nails for something like 15 years," said Dr. Heather Moroso, founder of Positively Beautiful. "When she looked in the mirror after, she looked at me and said 'I feel beautiful again,' and that's really what it's all about."The event's founder, Moroso, said she wanted to establish something that would help "overcome the effects of (H.I.V.) medication" and empower women to feel their best."It's not so much about a day of pampering as it is a day of empowerment," Moroso said. "H.I.V medication causes side effects such as sunken cheeks and discoloration of skin."Moroso started Positively Beautiful in 2008 to help out the community she worked with since graduating medical school. After seeing the side effects from the medication first-hand, she said, she wanted to do something positive for the women."There's a look from the medication, you know," Moroso said. "Some days you don't feel good about yourself. All of us got through it. You feel fat one day and one day you don't. These are all things we can change within ourselves."This year's event will be held at Shear Glamour located at 5714 E. 22nd Street. While they will accept walk-ins, the organization does recommend setting up an appointment before Sunday. For more information or to schedule, please call Moroso Medical Center at 520-495-4054.