Tucsonan Makes U.S. Olympic Marathon Team

Tucsonan Abdi Abdirahman qualified on Saturday, March 1, for the men's 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Team at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be the 43-year-old's 5th time representing the U.S. at the Olympics. He is the oldest American runner to make the team.
Abdirahman finished third with a time of 2:10:03, just behind Jacob Reily, who finished with 2:10:02. Four-time Olympian Galen Rupp came in first place with a time of 2:09:20. All three will represent the U.S. in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Abdirhman, a native of Somalia, graduated from Tucson High School in 1995 and the University of Arizona in 1999. He became a U.S. citizen in 2000.