The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Friday, February 28, 2020

Music / The Weekly List

Where to Rock, This Weekend, Feb. 29 - March 1

Posted By on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 3:00 PM

Saturday, Feb. 29

music_feature.jpg
It’s the Party of the Century: A Black & White Masked Ball Celebrating 100 years of The Historic Rialto Theatre. Cirque Roots performs live. Future Syndicate spins hits for your dancing pleasure. The eighth annual Rialto Theatre Foundation Fundraising Gala takes place at Rialto Theatre. KXCI’s Cathy Rivers hosts…

Igor Yuzov grew up in the Soviet Union when xenophobia led rock ’n’ roll to be banned. Ever rebellious, the Siberian surf-rock of Igor & The Red Elvises will cause your body to twist ’n’ shout involuntarily. At 191 Toole…

Formed in Echo Park these sonic contortionists, at once trippy and soulful, blend psych-rock aesthetics with pop sensibilities to create their synth-driven hybridized sound. Astronauts of inner space, James Supercave present M.O.W.O. (Money is the Only Way Out), their latest EP, at Club Congress. With Nightweather and Moontrax

Cantante Salvador Duran and folk harpist Adrian Perez present a select repertoire that captures the true essence of Mexican folk music. At El Crisol…

Vocalist/guitarist Cameron Hood—the other half of award-winning alt-folk duo Ryanhood— sings in the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin…

Led by Clark Kent-ish, horn-rimmed, fiddler extraordinaire, the Billy Shaw Jr. Band hold down Country Saturday Nights. In the Paradiso Lounge at Casino Del Sol…

Celebrate the quadrennial anomaly known as Leap Year Day with alt-rock disorder. Pocket Sand, United Snakes and DataData are at Sky Bar…

Spreading the plague the old fashioned way. Tucson Pyrate Punx presents Pigmy Death-Ray, The Cadaver dabba doos, The Distortionists, Sucker for the Sour, Los Diablos Gordos, Gutter Town and more. At Edge Bar…

Take a Quantum Leap when DJs Ben Annand (Moontribe) tag teams with Toby Roberts (Electric Feel), spinning deep house to techno. At Solar Culture Gallery…

97.5 The Vibe presents R Dub’s Slow Jams Live starring Jon B, Atlantic Starr, Frankie J, J. Holiday and Amanda Perez. At Tucson Music Hall…

“The world’s greatest” Metallica tribute band, Damage Inc and Tucson’s The Jack (AC/DC tribute) join forces to dominate the world. At House of Bards…

Sunday, March 1

click to enlarge Itzhak Perlman
  • Itzhak Perlman
Enjoying a superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician, the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman holds court at Centennial Hall…

Perhaps best known for his early work with The Fabulous Thunderbirds, this Texas guitar legend has been hailed by Guitar Player as a “virtual guitar deity.” That’s right. Jimmie Vaughan plays Rialto Theatre…

Bay Area underground rapper Ramirez trucks the Liquid Sunshine Tour into 191 Toole, itching for “40z and Shorties…”

Natty & The Sunset play dreamy folk music. At Public Brewhouse…

Named after “Father of Bluegrass Music” Bill Monroe, Monroe Crossing electrify with a blend of traditional bluegrass and bluegrass gospel. At the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley…

Rhythm & Roots presents violinist Tim Kliphuis and guitarist Jimmy Grant, who are teaming up to celebrate the music of famed Gypsy jazz duo Stéphane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt. At Club Congress…

Arizona Friends of Chamber Music presents Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival 2020. This year’s festival features the award-winning Jasper String Quartet. Highlighting works by Ross Edwards, Lera Auerbach, Philip Glass and Beethoven’s seldom-heard String Quintet in C Major. The festival runs March 1-8 and includes a plethora of musicians. See arizonachambermusic.org for all details…

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Xavier Omar Otero

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Mondays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Sahba Home and Patio Show

Featuring more than 300 exhibitors come and see what is new in home improvement trends, remodeling and… More

@ Tucson Convention Center March 6-April 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 260 S. Church Ave.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: Pray The Corona Away (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Things to Do, Friday, Feb. 28 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. CDC Says Shave Beard To Protect Against Coronavirus (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. It Is Finally Here! The 2020 Tucson Weekly Cannabis Bowl! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Taco Sauce Releases Two New Songs (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation