Where to Rock, This Weekend, Feb. 29 - March 1

Saturday, Feb. 29
It’s the Party of the Century: A Black & White Masked Ball Celebrating 100 years of The Historic Rialto Theatre. Cirque Roots
performs live. Future Syndicate
spins hits for your dancing pleasure. The eighth annual Rialto Theatre Foundation Fundraising Gala takes place at Rialto Theatre. KXCI’s Cathy Rivers
hosts…
Igor Yuzov grew up in the Soviet Union when xenophobia led rock ’n’ roll to be banned. Ever rebellious, the Siberian surf-rock of Igor & The Red Elvises
will cause your body to twist ’n’ shout involuntarily. At 191 Toole…
Formed in Echo Park these sonic contortionists, at once trippy and soulful, blend psych-rock aesthetics with pop sensibilities to create their synth-driven hybridized sound. Astronauts of inner space, James Supercave
present M.O.W.O. (Money is the Only Way Out), their latest EP, at Club Congress. With Nightweather and Moontrax
…
Cantante Salvador Duran and folk harpist Adrian Perez
present a select repertoire that captures the true essence of Mexican folk music. At El Crisol…
Vocalist/guitarist Cameron Hood
—the other half of award-winning alt-folk duo Ryanhood— sings in the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin…
Led by Clark Kent-ish, horn-rimmed, fiddler extraordinaire, the Billy Shaw Jr. Band
hold down Country Saturday Nights. In the Paradiso Lounge at Casino Del Sol…
Celebrate the quadrennial anomaly known as Leap Year Day with alt-rock disorder. Pocket Sand, United Snakes and DataData
are at Sky Bar…
Spreading the plague the old fashioned way. Tucson Pyrate Punx
presents Pigmy Death-Ray, The Cadaver dabba doos, The Distortionists, Sucker for the Sour, Los Diablos Gordos, Gutter Town
and more. At Edge Bar…
Take a Quantum Leap when DJs Ben Annand (Moontribe)
tag teams with Toby Roberts (Electric Feel)
, spinning deep house to techno. At Solar Culture Gallery…
97.5 The Vibe presents R Dub’s Slow Jams Live
starring Jon B, Atlantic Starr, Frankie J, J. Holiday and Amanda Perez
. At Tucson Music Hall…
“The world’s greatest” Metallica tribute band, Damage Inc
and Tucson’s The Jack
(AC/DC tribute) join forces to dominate the world. At House of Bards…
Sunday, March 1
Enjoying a superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician, the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman
holds court at Centennial Hall…
Perhaps best known for his early work with The Fabulous Thunderbirds, this Texas guitar legend has been hailed by Guitar Player as a “virtual guitar deity.” That’s right. Jimmie Vaughan
plays Rialto Theatre…
Bay Area underground rapper Ramirez
trucks the Liquid Sunshine Tour into 191 Toole, itching for “40z and Shorties…”
Natty & The Sunset
play dreamy folk music. At Public Brewhouse…
Named after “Father of Bluegrass Music” Bill Monroe, Monroe Crossing
electrify with a blend of traditional bluegrass and bluegrass gospel. At the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley…
Rhythm & Roots presents violinist Tim Kliphuis and guitarist Jimmy Grant
, who are teaming up to celebrate the music of famed Gypsy jazz duo Stéphane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt
. At Club Congress…
Arizona Friends of Chamber Music
presents Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival 2020.
This year’s festival features the award-winning Jasper String Quartet.
Highlighting works by Ross Edwards, Lera Auerbach, Philip Glass and Beethoven’s seldom-heard String Quintet in C Major. The festival runs March 1-8 and includes a plethora of musicians. See arizonachambermusic.org for all details…