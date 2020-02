click to enlarge

Next week, Summit Hut will host its Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival, three days of films that range from thought-provoking mountain movies to outdoor adventures.Summit Hut will donate a portion of the ticket sales to local nonprofits, and this year they asked Tucson to help them pick two deserving organizations to benefit from the festival.There are five nonprofits in the running: Cooper Center for Environmental Learning, Girls on Outdoor Adventure for Leadership and Science, Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection, Sky Island Alliance and Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports.The two nonprofits selected will each receive a $2,000 Banff Grant to be awarded during the festival on Friday, March 6.The deadline to vote is tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 28 by midnight.You can vote once online, and also vote in person at one of Summit Hut's two locations once per day.To vote, visit their website here Currently, Girls on Outdoor Adventure for Leadership and Science and Cooper Center for Environmental Learning are in the lead.The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival takes place at the Fox Theatre from March 5 through 7. General admission is $15 each night and VIP tickets are available for $60 per night. VIP tickets include admission for two people, a loge loveseat, early entry and complementary appetizers and drinks during a VIP reception held by Marmot, Mountain Hardwear and Summit Hut before each show.To see the lineup, purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.summithut.com/pages/banff-mountain-film-festival/