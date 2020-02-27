The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Thursday, February 27, 2020

Do This! / Marijuana / News

It Is Finally Here! The 2020 Tucson Weekly Cannabis Bowl!

Posted By on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 1:40 PM

screen_shot_2020-02-27_at_11.10.22_am.png
With 4/20 on the horizon, it’s once again time to crown new winners in the Weekly’s sixth annual Cannabis Bowl! As in previous years, we are asking readers to let us know their favorite dispensaries, budtenders, concentrates, edibles and more.

Deadline to cast a ballot is midnight on Tuesday, March 24.

• You can only vote once—and we can catch multiple votes from the same IP address, so don’t bother trying. Stuff bowls, not ballots!

Cast your vote at now by clicking here to get to our ballot!

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Saturday Tour & Tasting

Saturday Tour & Tasting @ Hamilton Distillery

Saturdays, 2 p.m. and Saturdays, 4 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Democratic Socialists of America

New chapter organizing now! Help us tilt the political conversation to the left via local activism. Thursdays.… More

@ Southside Presbyterian Church First Thursday of every month, 6:30-7:30 p.m. 317 W. 23rd St.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. CDC Says Shave Beard To Protect Against Coronavirus (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. City Contemplates E-Scooter Program With New Report (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Four Tucson Chefs Are Semifinalists For James Beard Award (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Claytoon of the Day: Kissy Cuddly Commies (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Support Animal Conservation at Reid Park Zoo’s Wine Gone Wild This April (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation