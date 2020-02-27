Thursday, February 27, 2020
It Is Finally Here! The 2020 Tucson Weekly Cannabis Bowl!
Posted
By TW Fun & Games Desk
on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 1:40 PM
With 4/20 on the horizon, it’s once again time to crown new winners in the Weekly’s sixth annual Cannabis Bowl!
As in previous years, we are asking readers to let us know their favorite dispensaries, budtenders, concentrates, edibles and more.
Deadline to cast a ballot is midnight on Tuesday, March 24.
• You can only vote once—and we can catch multiple votes from the same IP address, so don’t bother trying. Stuff bowls, not ballots!
Cast your vote at now by clicking here to get to our ballot!
