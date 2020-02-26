The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Do This! / Music / The Weekly List

Things to Do, Wednesday, Feb. 26

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 9:20 AM

click to enlarge Magnitude
  • Magnitude
Led by guitar monster Zakk Wylde, heavy metallists Black Label Society play their Grimmest Hits. At Rialto Theatre...

North Carolina hardcorists Magnitude do weighty things. At Club Congress. With guests...

Master of strings, Wally Lawder with Mike Markowitz perform as part of Lookout Tucson Singer-Songwriter Series. In the Lookout Bar & Grille. At Westward Look Resort...

The Cat Video Fest 2020. We get it: there's a lot of videos of cats being weird and funny on the internet. But sometimes there are too many to sort through. Well, curation is coming your way in the form of the Cat Video Fest, hosted by the Loft Cinema. This collection of some of the most noteworthy cats on the net includes approximately 100 videos. A portion of ticket sales from these screenings will benefit the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary and HOPE Animal Shelter. Now that's a cause worth going "pss-pss-pss" at! 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10.

tucson_roadrunners.jpg
Tucson Roadrunners vs. Stockton Heat. Head on down to the hockey rink for this week's home games! Friday is 1, 2, 3 Night, with $1 soft drinks, $2 hot dogs and $3 beers, plus the T-Mobile 55+ night. On Saturday, the Roadrunners will be wearing their Kachina jerseys, and the first 1,000 kids (ages 14 and under) to arrive will receive their own free Roadrunners Youth Jersey! Save your ticket for the Saturday game, and, once the Roadrunners win, redeem it at the Tucson Arena box office to get a free ticket for Wednesday Feb. 26. 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $12 to $61+.

photo_6_1_.jpg
Becoming Dr. Ruth. If you like shows with strong sexual content appropriate for mature audiences age 13 and up, we've got a show for you! But also, if you like shows that are fascinating, inspiring and hilarious, we've also got a show for you. Well, Invisible Theatre has a show for you. This play by Mark St. Germain is about the radio and TV sex therapist Ruth Westeheimer. Who is also a Holocaust survivor. And a former scout and sniper with the Haganah in Jerusalem. And someone who traveled to the United States as a single mother. You'll be amazed at what you learn! This show was originally running the first half of the month, but it was such a success that they've added more shows. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, to Friday, Feb. 28, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. $35.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Yoga + Beer

Yoga + Beer @ Button Brew House

Sat., Feb. 29, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Tucson Shinshu Buddhist Sangha

Tucson Shinshu is free and independent of temples, mysticism, dogma, and future-oriented practices. Through reading, listening, and… More

@ Ada Peirce McCormick Building on the U of A Campus First and Third Sunday of every month, 1-3 p.m. 1401 East First Street

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Things to Do, Tuesday, Feb. 25 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Claytoon of the Day: Rikki Tikki Hamberder (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Vote Blue No Matter Except You Know Who (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Reid Park Zoo Cares For New Tamandua Pup (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Jessica Fichot returns to the Old Pueblo (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation