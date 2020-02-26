The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Chow / News

Four Tucson Chefs Are Semifinalists For James Beard Award

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge 87809588_303922377233567_5839927299352297472_n.png
Four Tucsonans have been nominated as semi-finalists for the 2020 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Maria Mazon, owner and chef of Boca Tacos y Tequila is up for the Best Chef (Southwest Region) category.  She said she found out about her nomination from Dan Gibson, director of communications at Visit Tucson, at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

"I thought he was playing a practical joke on me," Mazon said. "I'm speechless. I'm happy. I'm everything."

Other local semi-finalists are Mi Nidito for Outstanding Hospitality, Don Guerra of Barrio Bread for Outstanding Baker and Stephen Paul of Hamilton Distillers for Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer Producer.

Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, March 25 at 7:00 a.m. M.S.T. Winners of the 2020 James Beard Award will be announced at their gala in Chicago on Sunday, May 3.

The James Beard Award is the most prestigious culinary award in the United States and is coveted by chefs and service industry aficionados alike.  



 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Austin Counts

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Trapeze

Trapeze @ Circus Sanctuary

Thursdays, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Continues through Dec. 17

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Meditation and Buddhist study

Saturdays at Little Chapel of All Nations, 1401 E 1st St. We have 2 periods of 25… More

@ Sky Island Zen Mondays, Saturdays 4002 E 4th St

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Things to Do, Tuesday, Feb. 25 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Claytoon of the Day: Rikki Tikki Hamberder (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Reid Park Zoo Cares For New Tamandua Pup (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. CDC Says Shave Beard To Protect Against Coronavirus (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: Vote Blue No Matter Except You Know Who (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation