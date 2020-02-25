Things to Do, Tuesday, Feb. 25

click to enlarge

For the 26th year in a row, Kingfisher Bar & Grill is celebrating Mardi Gras with a blowout of music and food. Their specialty Fat Tuesday menu includes Southern classics like a fish and shrimp gumbo with Andouille sausage, deep-fried cornmeal-crusted catfish, New Orleans bread pudding, baked oysters, and Cajun red beans with rice. Kingfisher owners Jeff Azersky and Jim Murphy are allowing you one last bash before giving it all up for Lent. The evening also features New Orleans and zydeco music courtesy of Dr. Mojo, with accordion, violin and more. 8 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 25. 2564 E. Grant Road.Flying Aprons, Tucson's newest cooking school, is inviting chef Kyle Nottingham of Prep & Pastry, August Rhodes Market and Commoner & Co. to discuss what makes the perfect brunch. But this is more than a food tasting; at this hands-on class, you can learn to prepare brunch staples at home, including poaching your own egg. It's finally getting warm again, and that calls for embracing the brunch lifestyle! 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. 1702 N. Stone Ave. $69.The owners of The Parish are embracing their roots for their ninth annual mardi gras celebration, which includes a crawfish boil and alligator roast. (Where did they even find an alligator to roast in Tucson?) Drinks include Hurricanes and a tap takeover from Abita Brewing Company out of Louisiana. The evening also includes plenty of music courtesy of Tiny House of Funk, Brian Dean Trio, the Muffulettas, River Road Ramblers, Mike Herbert Prison Band and many more. 2 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. 6453 N. Oracle Road. No reservations needed, first come first served.There's always something kind of sexy about magic shows. And, if you're a certain type of person, there's something spooky about magic shows, too. What the hell just happened? Where did he go? Where did that fire come from? Did she just get cut in half?! This show tries to embrace all the non-kid friendly elements of magic acts with a production they promise will have you saying, "what the *insert your profanity of choice, because there's no kids around anyway*!" Your mind will be blown, and your stomach muscles will be sore from all the laughter. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. $20 to $36+.The University of Arizona's Cinematopia film club is finishing their month-long celebration of Giallo, the artsy, moody Italian horror genre, with a screening of a 1971 classic. The Lizard in a Woman's Skin is a surreal thriller in which the daughter of a respected politician suffers from erotic and often violent hallucinations. Featuring a score by the incomparable Ennio Morricone, this blends several genres into a left-field, psychedelic mystery. Cinematopia will also be screening a pre-show of Giallo movie trailers before the film. 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Located on the UA campus in the Harvill building at 1103 E. Second St., room 104. Free.