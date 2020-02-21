Where to Rock, This Weekend, Feb. 21-23

click to enlarge Brother Ali

Many of activist/rhymesayer's lyrics cry out against racial inequality and slavery, criticizing the United States' political system. "I started beatboxing when I was 7," he told Huck magazine. "Eventually, that led to me falling in love with the words." In 2007, the music video for "Uncle Sam Goddamn"—a rebuke of America's checkered past and latter-day economic slavery—quickly gained the attention of the Department of Homeland Security, who froze a money transfer to his record label.spits the The Undisputed Truth. At 191 Toole..From 1953-'58, country music superstarpitched for the Memphis Red Sox of the American Negro League before becoming RCA Records best-selling recording artist since Elvis Presley. Pride croons at Desert Diamond Casino...Formed in a UK boys school in 1975,'s first release for Island Records was "Ku Klux Klan," a chastisement at the evils of racism. Bearing witness to the accelerating negativity of global affairs, these reggae legends return with a vengeance. At the Rialto Theatre...Formed in Dublin in 1963,first gained prominence in America in '75 when their otherworldly Irish folk music—in particular the love theme "The Women of Ireland"—appeared on Stanley Kubrick's Barry Lyndon soundtrack. Led by Paddy Moloney's Uilleann pipes, The Chieftains give an Irish goodbye at The Fox Theatre...Erstwhile member of Green on Red and The Pedestrians, singer-songwriterbrings his hard roots sound to Saint Charles Tavern. Flanked by T...sees L.A. indie rockersand localsplay for a cause. Donations to aid WIRES Wildlife Rescue. At Gentle Ben's...Most immigrants who come to the United States with dreams of a better life end up scraping by. For Norteño musician to California as teenager, that dream is now a reality: Six of his songs have charted in the Top 40 on Billboard Regional Mexican charts.is at Club 4th Avenue...The dance floor may spontaneously combust.provide the catalyst. At Monterey Court...Singer-songwriterperform at Sand-Reckoner...It's all ages fun at The Rock.perform epic feats...Featuring an ever revolving cast of esteemed pickers,monthly residency, Dry 'n' Dusty, takes the listener on a musical journey from Bakersfield to the Appalachian Mountains. At El Crisol...The Desert Blooms with the acoustic guitar-driven sounds of the. At Sentinel Peak Brewing Company East...Paying tribute to the greatest rock 'n' roll party band ever: Van Halen.offer a verisimilitude of the real thing. At Encore.kicks things off...Modern jazz and psychedelic dance music collide.is ready for takeoff. At Crooked Tooth Brewing Company...Phoenix Latin-tinged reggae rockers's music has played on MTV, Univision and FOX Sports. Their instrumental track "La Venganza" was chosen by director Robert Rodriguez as the title theme to El Rey Network's Matador. At The Hut with...blast Latin hip-hop, trap, reggaeton and cumbia. Lengua Latin Dance Party at Cobra Arcade...Legion: The darkness continues.drops a megaton of industrial, EBM, Goth and synth-pop. At Surly Wench Pub...Spinning the best of Southern hip-hop,pay Tribute to Pimp C. At Mr. Head's Art Gallery and Bar...celebrate four years of dropping heat. At Batch...In short order, Virginia-based indie/folk rock duos ascent has taken them from small-town organic farmers to Atlantic Records signees. Mixing together vibrant indie rock and postmodern confusion, laced with subtle streams of psychedelia, their self-titled debut album earned them a spot on NPR's Slingshot: Artists to watch list with the advisory: "Sure to do big things in 2020." At 191 Toole...Sampling from different genres, this UK electronic music producer has amassed a catalogue of bass heavy dance floor anthems.brings the North American Tour to Gentle Ben's. With special guest...Pucker up. Rising country singerpromises to "Kiss You in the Morning." At Desert Diamond Casino...In a special matinee Rodeo Week performance, Western Grammy winnersperform on the Plaza stage at Hotel Congress. ...are up on the rooftop at Playground Bar & Lounge. Their highly danceable, horn-propelled Latin fusion raining down...Exploring theindie pop/folk singer-songwriter(via Schererville, Indiana) are at John Henry's (just possibly Tucson's newest cocktail bar downtown)...World renowned for his superb musicianship, this grammy-winning classical guitarist was inducted into the Guitar Foundation of America's Hall of Fame in 2018.At Holsclaw Hall...are at Saint Charles Tavern...With flamenco, tango and Afro-Cuban rhythms to seduce and draw one in, Cuban Night, featuring, continues. At Crooked Tooth Brewing Co...Prepare to be dazzled. Metallistspresents a 3-D Glow Show. WithAt Encore...With one foot in the '60s, the other in the '70s,play "dirty rock 'n' roll." At Che's Lounge.contribute to the filth...Accompanied by up-right bassistentertains in the courtyard at Mercado san Agustin...Vocalist/violinist, return to Monterey Court...Led by vocalistperform classic and modern R&B and soul. In the Tropico Lounge at Casino Del Sol...The Rock transforms into aDJs spin bangers by NSYNC, Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys and more to "rock your body right" all night long...The Three Corners Tour brings "cage-free" rock 'n' rollersto Sky Bar. With..."Bow wow wow, yippy yo, yippy yay..." Yes, it's Dr. Dre Day Tucson 2020: A celebration of West Coast Hip-Hop.spin West Coast and P-Funk classics.slam out the bangers live. It all goes down at La Cocina...The Hustle is Critical Tour brings West Coast, with his signature brand of flow, lyricism and hard-hitting beats, to Thunder Canyon Brewstillery.share the mic...From Maui, bringing their unique island sound to the mainland,(in Hawaiian meaning "native") Rock Easy. At 191 Toole. Island soul-infused poppersopen...Deeply rooted in the history of orchestral percussion, this trio founded at the University of Georgia, seeks to preserve and expand upon traditions.perform at Berger Performing Arts Center...From Rennes, France, armed with only a guitar and an old rhythm machine,is the one man band,. He shares the stage withOn the back patio at Che's Lounge...traces back the roots of country music through old time, bluegrass, Appalachian Folk and honky tonk. At The Coronet...Singer-songwriterstell stories without judging the characters. At Club Congress...