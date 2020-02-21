Where to Rock, This Weekend, Feb. 21-23

Friday, Feb. 21
Many of activist/rhymesayer Brother Ali
's lyrics cry out against racial inequality and slavery, criticizing the United States' political system. "I started beatboxing when I was 7," he told Huck magazine. "Eventually, that led to me falling in love with the words." In 2007, the music video for "Uncle Sam Goddamn"—a rebuke of America's checkered past and latter-day economic slavery—quickly gained the attention of the Department of Homeland Security, who froze a money transfer to his record label. Brother Ali
spits the The Undisputed Truth. At 191 Toole..
From 1953-'58, country music superstar Charlie Pride
pitched for the Memphis Red Sox of the American Negro League before becoming RCA Records best-selling recording artist since Elvis Presley. Pride croons at Desert Diamond Casino...
Formed in a UK boys school in 1975, Steele Pulse
's first release for Island Records was "Ku Klux Klan," a chastisement at the evils of racism. Bearing witness to the accelerating negativity of global affairs, these reggae legends return with a vengeance. At the Rialto Theatre...
Formed in Dublin in 1963, The Chieftans
first gained prominence in America in '75 when their otherworldly Irish folk music—in particular the love theme "The Women of Ireland"—appeared on Stanley Kubrick's Barry Lyndon soundtrack. Led by Paddy Moloney's Uilleann pipes, The Chieftains give an Irish goodbye at The Fox Theatre...
Erstwhile member of Green on Red and The Pedestrians, singer-songwriter Van Christian
brings his hard roots sound to Saint Charles Tavern. Flanked by The Minds and Loren Dircks
... Australian Wildlife Relief Benefit Concert
sees L.A. indie rockers Sorry Party
and locals Dirt Friends
play for a cause. Donations to aid WIRES Wildlife Rescue. At Gentle Ben's...
Most immigrants who come to the United States with dreams of a better life end up scraping by. For Norteño musician to California as teenager, that dream is now a reality: Six of his songs have charted in the Top 40 on Billboard Regional Mexican charts. Kanales
is at Club 4th Avenue...
The dance floor may spontaneously combust. Funky Bonz and Santa Pachita
provide the catalyst. At Monterey Court...
Singer-songwriter Jacob Acosta and harpist Hannah Blair Akins
perform at Sand-Reckoner...
It's all ages fun at The Rock. Manhigh, Bury Me Alive, Pyrotechnica, Lethean, Elyzian, Ash To Dust and By the Gods
perform epic feats...
Featuring an ever revolving cast of esteemed pickers, Freddy Parish's
monthly residency, Dry 'n' Dusty, takes the listener on a musical journey from Bakersfield to the Appalachian Mountains. At El Crisol...
The Desert Blooms with the acoustic guitar-driven sounds of the Paul Opocensky Project
. At Sentinel Peak Brewing Company East...
Paying tribute to the greatest rock 'n' roll party band ever: Van Halen. Mean Streets
offer a verisimilitude of the real thing. At Encore. Taken By Drones
kicks things off...
Modern jazz and psychedelic dance music collide. The Paper Airplanes Project
is ready for takeoff. At Crooked Tooth Brewing Company...
Phoenix Latin-tinged reggae rockers Fayuca
's music has played on MTV, Univision and FOX Sports. Their instrumental track "La Venganza" was chosen by director Robert Rodriguez as the title theme to El Rey Network's Matador. At The Hut with Desert Fish and SYNRG
...
DJs M Rocka and Century
blast Latin hip-hop, trap, reggaeton and cumbia. Lengua Latin Dance Party at Cobra Arcade...
Legion: The darkness continues. DJ Black Flagg
drops a megaton of industrial, EBM, Goth and synth-pop. At Surly Wench Pub...
Spinning the best of Southern hip-hop, DJs Jahmar and Quise
pay Tribute to Pimp C. At Mr. Head's Art Gallery and Bar...
DJ Hart + Friends
celebrate four years of dropping heat. At Batch...
Saturday, Feb. 22
In short order, Virginia-based indie/folk rock duo Illiterate Light'
s ascent has taken them from small-town organic farmers to Atlantic Records signees. Mixing together vibrant indie rock and postmodern confusion, laced with subtle streams of psychedelia, their self-titled debut album earned them a spot on NPR's Slingshot: Artists to watch list with the advisory: "Sure to do big things in 2020." At 191 Toole...
Sampling from different genres, this UK electronic music producer has amassed a catalogue of bass heavy dance floor anthems. Tisoki
brings the North American Tour to Gentle Ben's. With special guest Minesweepa
...
Pucker up. Rising country singer Michael Ray
promises to "Kiss You in the Morning." At Desert Diamond Casino...
In a special matinee Rodeo Week performance, Western Grammy winners Riders In The Sky
perform on the Plaza stage at Hotel Congress. ...
Santa Pachita
are up on the rooftop at Playground Bar & Lounge. Their highly danceable, horn-propelled Latin fusion raining down...
Exploring the Dark Corners of the Night,
indie pop/folk singer-songwriter Joshua McCormack and The Suspense of Oro Valley
(via Schererville, Indiana) are at John Henry's (just possibly Tucson's newest cocktail bar downtown)...
World renowned for his superb musicianship, this grammy-winning classical guitarist was inducted into the Guitar Foundation of America's Hall of Fame in 2018. Tucson Guitar Society presents David Russell.
At Holsclaw Hall...
Bryan Thomas Parker & Friends
are at Saint Charles Tavern...
With flamenco, tango and Afro-Cuban rhythms to seduce and draw one in, Cuban Night, featuring Acerekó
, continues. At Crooked Tooth Brewing Co...
Prepare to be dazzled. Metallists Stands With Fists
presents a 3-D Glow Show. With The Ruin, Sworn Apart and W.O.R.M.
At Encore...
With one foot in the '60s, the other in the '70s, Muskhog
play "dirty rock 'n' roll." At Che's Lounge. Pigmy Death-Ray and Technical Difficulties
contribute to the filth...
Accompanied by up-right bassist Thøger Lund and vibraphonist Ben DeGain, Parisian guitarist Gabriel Naim Amor
entertains in the courtyard at Mercado san Agustin...
Vocalist/violinist Heather Hardy, and her quintet, A Taste of Jazz
, return to Monterey Court...
Led by vocalist Amy Virnelson, Soul Essentials
perform classic and modern R&B and soul. In the Tropico Lounge at Casino Del Sol...
The Rock transforms into a '90s Dance Club.
DJs spin bangers by NSYNC, Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys and more to "rock your body right" all night long...
The Three Corners Tour brings "cage-free" rock 'n' rollers Le Trebuchet
to Sky Bar. With Dead West, Cosmic Cowboys and Tonight's Sunshine
...
"Bow wow wow, yippy yo, yippy yay..." Yes, it's Dr. Dre Day Tucson 2020: A celebration of West Coast Hip-Hop. DJs Alias, Bonus, SmashLames and Herm
spin West Coast and P-Funk classics. Jivin' Scientists
slam out the bangers live. It all goes down at La Cocina...
The Hustle is Critical Tour brings West Coast MC Jon Black
, with his signature brand of flow, lyricism and hard-hitting beats, to Thunder Canyon Brewstillery. Trahma, Benny Loc, REY, Dienamik, Psypiritual and BIG 520
share the mic...
Sunday, Feb. 23
From Maui, bringing their unique island sound to the mainland, Maoli
(in Hawaiian meaning "native") Rock Easy. At 191 Toole. Island soul-infused poppers CRSB
open...
Deeply rooted in the history of orchestral percussion, this trio founded at the University of Georgia, seeks to preserve and expand upon traditions. Lineage Percussion
perform at Berger Performing Arts Center...
From Rennes, France, armed with only a guitar and an old rhythm machine, Sébastien Thoreux
is the one man band, Wonderboy
. He shares the stage with Golden Boots and Gene Tripp.
On the back patio at Che's Lounge...
Freddy Parish
traces back the roots of country music through old time, bluegrass, Appalachian Folk and honky tonk. At The Coronet...
Singer-songwriters Dylan LeBlanc and Anthony da Costa
tell stories without judging the characters. At Club Congress...