Thursday, February 20, 2020

Do This! / Music

Where to Rock, Thursday, Feb. 20

Posted By on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 1:00 AM

The Black Market Trust
Let's swing! Mayhem ensues when The Black Market Trust cut loose their infectious brand of traditional vocal-driven jazz at Club Congress...

DJ Mijito presides over Order of The Owl IV: Goth Night. At Owls Club...

Hey, Bucko! bring their eclectic blend of spaghetti western/folk/blues to Tap + Bottle Downtown...

This edition of Ladytowne Live—your favorite local feminist variety show—welcomes guests: Adiba Nelson, Ashley La Russa, Stells Di Rossi and Misty Tea. With a set of alternative fusion by Method to the Madness. At Club Congress...

Check out new art installations celebrating black women as part of Black History Month while shaking it to live DJ sets for a Silent Disco. At MOCA Tucson...

A taste of Spain in downtown Tucson? Alternating weekly, singer-songwriters Amanda Rochelle and Natalie Pohanic shall serenade for Tapas & Tonics. In the lounge at the AC Hotel Tucson...

Vocalist John Ronstadt joins Jed Parades' Jazz Trio. At The Coronet...

Esteemed pianist Elliot Jones hosts Piano Bar Thursdays. At The Dusty Monk Pub...

Pulling fresh finds out of the crates, Wooden Tooth Records DJ Night continues. At Che's Lounge...

