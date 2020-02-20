Things to Do, Thursday, Feb. 20

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Celebrate the fact that prohibition is no longer relevant with a night of food and drinks at Sullivan’s Steakhouse. This multi-course evening pairs several cocktails with fancy dishes, including a French 75 cocktail with seared scallop, smoked salmon deviled eggs and grapes; the Barrel-Aged Vieux Carré cocktail with a Manhattan strip steak and glazed fingerling potatoes; and the Blood & Sand cocktail with a cheese plate of gorgonzola, fig preserve, truffle oil and much more. Here’s to a better ’20s than a century ago. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. 1785 E. River Road. $65. RSVP at sullivanssteakhouse.com 21+This modern morality play with a darkly comic twist has been called “nasty and energetic fun” by the New York Times. It tells the story of a young couple who is offered their dream house by a mysterious stranger, and then forced to answer the question of just how far they’re willing to go to get it. Director Maryann Green says the show is about greed but also about the slippery slope of abandoning your morals for what seems too good to be true. Preview shows at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, and Friday, Feb. 21. Opening night 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sundays through Saturday, March 28 (with a special matinee on closing day). Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $20 GA, $18 military/senior/student, $15 Thursdays and previews.If you’re a fan of the sweet love stories, technicolor costumes and showstopping numbers of classic musicals, there’s nothing quite like Singin’ in the Rain. Set in the 1920s, the show tells the story of a group of performers dealing with Hollywood’s move from silent films to “talkies.” Pima Community College’s production of the show is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. On opening night Thursday, they’ve got pre-show activities, refreshments and prizes starting at 6:30 p.m. Singalong shows are Friday, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28, and an ASL interpreter is present on Thursday, Feb. 27. Show runs through March 1. PCC Center for the Arts Proscenium Theatre, West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road. GA $18 to $24, or $12 for PCC students.If you don’t think Ikebana, the Japanese art of floral arranging, is a gorgeous and special art form, then—no offense—you’re probably just wrong. This tradition dates back to the seventh century, and one of the translations of “ikebana” is “making flowers alive,” which is just…so sweet. Come see dozens of floral compositions in a variety of styles at Yume Japanese Gardens throughout the week for this fantastic floral festival. Thursday, Feb. 20, to Saturday, Feb. 29. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. $15 adults, $5 kids under 15.Look! Up in the Sky! It’s a star! It’s a black hole! It’s a future career in STEM! It could be any of these things at this night full of telescope observation and hands-on activities at Saguaro National Park’s Rincon Mountain District (East). The Tucson Astronomy Association is providing the telescopes, and there are also games, crafts and information about everything from alien worlds to careers in science. Perfect for kids ages 8 to 12. REGISTER IN ADVANCE by calling the Rincon Mountain Visitor Center at 733-5153. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Saguaro National Park, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail.